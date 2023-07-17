Banking Central | Microlenders: A decade since Andhra crisis and the road ahead

A decade has passed since the 2010 AP microfinance crisis. What is next for Indian microlenders?

Over the past decade, Indian microfinance institutions have experienced a roller coaster ride. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in 2012 to prevent the collapse of the microlending industry after the Andhra Pradesh crisis. Following the YH Malegam panel proposals, the RBI introduced the NBFC-MFI category, bringing larger NBFC-MFIs under central bank regulation to establish order in operations. The 2010 MFI crisis was essentially the outcome of recklessness in lending. The state government (of erstwhile AP) acted with a draconian law to restrict the MFI operations following unhealthy lending and recovery practices by a few companies.

This law impacted the collections and fresh lending of all MFIs forcing some of the well-known names in the state to wind up their operations. Till then, MFIs—whether big or small—used to be controlled solely by the state governments while the RBI watched the event largely from the sidelines. But, all that changed in July 2012, when the new RBI regulations created a separate category of NBFCs.

The subsequent years witnessed the evolution of the MFI industry, with big players becoming banks and smaller entities consolidating to survive. Despite new types of banking institutions entering the scene, NBFCs continue to dominate the microfinance industry.

According to a CRIF MicroLend report, NBFCs hold the largest market share (37.3 percent) in the microfinance sector, followed by banks (33.1 percent) and small finance banks (16.6 percent). As of March 2023, the portfolio outstanding in microfinance stands at Rs 3.37 lakh crore, with the top 10 states contributing to 85.2 percent of the total. This growth has facilitated greater financial inclusion and increased access to formal credit for small borrowers.

What is the future of MFIs? Despite the changing landscape and the entry of new banking institutions, MFIs are unlikely to go out of business. They play a crucial role in bridging the gap between formal lenders and the unbanked rural segments. However, to stay competitive, MFIs must reconsider their business models, adapt to tough times, and lower operating costs. Since MFIs predominantly rely on bank funding at higher rates, there is scope for the government and the RBI to provide cheaper funds to support the sector's vulnerability.

MFIs face the challenge of maintaining their field knowledge and borrower connections, given the unique nature of their clientele. With 202 MFIs operating in the country, serving 6.6 crore borrowers and managing 13 crore active loan accounts, the sector's impact is significant. To ensure their longevity, MFIs must reimagine their strategies, exploring avenues for operational efficiency and resilience during challenging times.

The past decade has witnessed significant changes in the microfinance industry, with the emergence of new banking institutions. However, NBFCs continue to dominate the sector. As MFIs navigate this evolving landscape, they must reinvent their business models to remain relevant and competitive. Collaborative efforts from the government and RBI to provide affordable funding can further support the growth and sustainability of MFIs. By adapting to changing times and addressing operational challenges, MFIs can continue their mission of promoting financial inclusion and serving the unbanked segments of India's rural areas.

(Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers.)