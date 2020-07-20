Banking Central | 51 years of bank nationalisation: Indira Gandhi’s ‘drama’ or India’s biggest banking reform?

July 19 marked the completion of 51 years since the Indira Gandhi government had announced the first round of bank nationalisation of 14 banks in 1969. Gandhi’s announcement followed a formal ordinance and within hours after Morarji Desai exited the Union government.

The nationalisation of these institutions was epochal enough for The Times of India on July 20, 1969 to splash it as the second biggest event of the previous day on its front page. The other was Apollo entering Lunar orbit preparing for first-ever human landing on the moon.

The first list rounded up all the big names — Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, UCO Bank and Bank of India. This was followed with a second round of nationalisation in 1980 when six more banks—Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, New Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab and Sindh Bank and Vijaya Bank— were nationalised.

Private banks had to wait long for permits. The first lot came in 1993-94, when licences were given to Global Trust Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Bank of Punjab, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Centurion Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Times Bank and Development Credit Bank Ltd. More licences were given to commercial banks in 2003-04 when Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra were permitted to launch operations. In April, 2014, RBI gave license to Bandhan Bank and IDFC.

In the meantime, a new set of lenders—payments banks and small finance banks were also born.

Let's take stock

Bank nationalisation took root and altered the banking industry landscape, but government banks continued to dominate private competitors. Even today, half a century after the bank nationalisation, around 60 percent of the banking assets are controlled by government banks. Sure, they are fewer in number (12) following a series of mergers but they lord over Indian banking.

Does that mean the 1969 experiment didn’t work? There is no straight answer to this question.

Nationalistation indeed helped expand banking services to far-flung areas of the country and played a key role in freeing the gullible borrowers from the clutches of moneylenders. Over 80 percent of Indians now have access to banking services.

These banks also played a key role in pushing credit to major infrastructure projects and economically weaker sections such as the farm sector. These are segments where private banks are traditionally reluctant to engage with. Bank nationalisation has certainly helped to expand banking to the underbanked and unbanked.

However, these banks continued to be a major headache for the government in terms of capital dependency and NPA (non-performing assets) problems. To use a now popular term, state-run banks never became ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in true sense.

They continue to be at the mercy of the government—the majority stakeholder in these banks—for survival capital. Even decades after their birth, government banks haven’t succeeded to come out of this ‘begging bowl syndrome’—the practice of approaching the government for survival capital every year.

Investors aren’t very keen to put money on the table for PSBs except for a few big ones like State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. High bad loans and politically vulnerability repel investors. Much of the time is spent on implementing government schemes rather than focusing on business.

This year, things are even worse. In February, 2020 union budget, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn’t allocate any fresh money to PSBs. The minister said the government has already infused Rs 3.5 lakh crore in these banks over the last few years. But] the capital requirement is much bigger than PSBs on account of huge bad loans and COVID-19 onslaught.

According to global rating agency, Fitch, Indian banks will require at least Rs 1.13 lakh crore fresh capital in moderate stress scenario which could jump to Rs 4.3 lakh crore in high stress scenario.

NPAs/ loan write-offs

PSBs have executed massive loan writeoffs over the years exposing the weakness in their credit/recovery operations. Together, these banks have written off Rs 7 lakh crore loans since 2001, according to data compiled by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Loan write-offs happen when banks fail recover a loan amount through normal course of action. In reality, very little money is actually recovered.

How did PSBs end up writing off such a huge amount?

There are three main reasons that are often cited—excessive government control in the running of these banks, careless lending and lack of accountability. It is no secret that state-run banks act as vehicles of the government’s populist schemes and take orders from the political bosses (often in the form of informal missives) on where to lend and whom to lend. Partly this is one big reason that has contributed to the big build-up of bad loans.

This practice was more prevalent during the UPA-years and continues in the NDA regime. When PSBs are forced to take business decisions and spend more time in promoting government schemes, the effect shows on asset quality. The promise of plum post-retirement jobs prompts bank chiefs toe the government line.

Second is the accountability part. Every outgoing bank chairman passes on the burden of provisions to the new person to show a clean book and impress the government.

The bad loan clean-up launched by Raghuram Rajan in 2015 exposed a hidden massive problem in PSBs. NPAs shot up to over Rs 9 lakh crore from Rs 2-3 lakh crore in less than five years.

Only recently have PSBs started to focus on quality of the book, instead of quantity. The inherent public sector character and the comfort of government backing led to complacency.

The COVID-19 test

COVID-19 is the biggest test India’s PSBs are facing ever since bank nationalization. Of the total industry Gross NPAs of Rs 9.4 lakh crore, more than 80-85 percent is on the books of government banks.

This chunk of doubtful loans could skyrocket post the moratorium period when repayments begin. Analysts expect around 5 percent of the moratorium loans (estimated around Rs 8 lakhs in PSBs) to come under stress due to the COVID-19 scenario. The prolonged slowdown in the economy has impacted the repayment ability of a large section of borrowers.

This also means that PSBs will require substantial amounts of fresh capital. How many of them will be able to raise money on their own? What if a fiscally constrained government fails to support PSBs?

Govt has no businesses to be in business?

A moot question here is what the future holds for the remaining PSBs. There are two ways ahead.

First, these banks need to be strengthened through meaningful governance reforms, total operational autonomy and capital support. Officials in PSBs are no less competent than their private sector counterparts but government interference often creates impediments.

The other option is to let go of government control and privatise these banks.

One of the big promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to power in 2014 was to free PSUs from government control. Government has no business to be in business, Modi said

Except for the mergers within the state ban group, LIC-IDBI Bank deal and the consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four (effective April 1 this year), there is no progress on the promise of privatisation. It isn’t an exaggeration to note that PSBs still operate as extended arms of the finance ministry and are more focused on pleasing the political bosses than building a quality book.

Nationalisation—Indira’s drama?

In November, 2017, PM Modi said Indira Gandhi’s bank nationalisation programme in 1969 was a drama played by the then Congress government to "cover up" the sacking of Morarji Desai. The claim that nationalisation was done to serve the poor wasn’t fulfilled ultimately, Modi was quoted as saying.

It is an irony that the same PSBs played a crucial role in implementing Modi government’s economic agenda. Whether the government should keep PSBs alive on life support or exit from the ownership of these banks is the critical question at this stage. In 2014, the RBI-appointed P J Nayak panel submitted its report recommending privatisation of PSBs taking into account the low productivity and steep erosion in asset quality and for having “demonstrated uncompetitiveness of public sector banks over varying time periods”.

If the Modi government still believes that bank nationalisation was Gandhi’s political drama, it has strong reasons to undo it.