 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Banking Central | 5 key things to watch out in Indian banking sector in 2023

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

The year 2022 was a rollercoaster ride for India’s banks - RBI’s unprecedented aggression on inflation, arrest of a top banker in a loan scam and continuing collapse of India’s cooperative banks. What’s 2023 hold? Let’s take a look.

For India’s banking industry, 2022 wasn’t an eventful year; 2023 won’t be too different. The year 2022 was a rollercoaster ride for India’s banks -RBI’s unprecedented aggression on inflation, arrest of a top banker in a loan scam and continuing collapse of India’s cooperative banks. What’s 2023 hold? Let’s take a look what all will likely make it to news headlines in 2023 .

RBI’s catch up with inflation will continue

The highlight of the year 2022 was Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unprecedented aggression on inflation. The monetary policy committee (MPC) exercised abundant caution in the first half of the year to support growth, and in the process ignored the warning signals reflected in a persistently high inflation data, repeatedly saying inflation is transient. But, that hypothesis failed by the second half of 2022 when inflation spiralled into a monster, forcing the RBI to write a formal response to the government explaining the reasons of failure in keeping inflation in the 2-6 per cent band. In 2023, the RBI hopes to see the result of its aggressive rate actions (225 bps since May) reflecting in the inflation numbers by the first quarter of this year. The general expectation is that the central bank may go for another round of rate hikes soon before ending the rate hike cycle. But the trajectory of inflation is key to watch.

Return of high deposit rates

One unintended consequence of RBI’s inflation fight (read back-to-back rate hikes) was return of relatively higher interest rates in the fixed deposits. FD rates have remained low for too long (averaging around 5%-5.5%) languishing below the inflation  rate (that meant negative returns to the investor). But, the year 2022 changed all that. Interest rates on time deposits look much better now with banks offering as much as 7 per cent on 18-24 months deposits and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) beating the competition with even higher rates. On 31 December, retail NBFC Shriram Finance said it will offer up to 9.36% interest rate for select depositors. This is taking the rivalry to the next level. Tight liquidity and demand for funds to push credit growth could intensify the battle for deposits for banks and non-banks in 2023. That’s good news for savers, no doubt. For average Indian investors who still consider bank FDs as better options vis-à-vis equity/MFs, this will be a good year.