Bankers push to end unusual delisting rules amid deal boom

Bloomberg
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

They hope the Securities and Exchange Board of India, under new chief executive Madhabi Puri Buch, will amend the rules after the regulator made changes to a framework in 2021 that made it easier to delist a company if there was a change in control.

The buyout industry is making a renewed push to change some of the world’s least-friendly takeover rules in India.

Encouraged by a surge in private equity deals that has mostly focused on non-listed Indian companies, bankers and other buyout specialists are lobbying to overhaul a process that leaves little room for buyers to set a price based on their valuation of the company.

“I would really like to see some reform in regulations, particularly for someone who wants to take a company in the private domain and do something more with it,” Raj Balakrishnan, co-head of India investment banking at Bank of America Corp., said at an industry conference in September.

Price Uncertainty
As it stands now, under take-private deals in India, a buyer sets a floor price based on their valuations of the company. The final price, however, comes about after taking bids from all shareholders, a so-called reverse book-building process that can significantly increase the offer price for the company.

This differs from a fixed price mechanism in the US and UK, where the buyer sets the offer price.

Such a process in India was established about 20 years ago to protect smaller shareholders who could feel squeezed out, and it has its admirers. “It is unique to India and the cleanest and fairest price discovery mechanism,’ said Hetal Dalal, president and chief operating officer at Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a proxy advisory firm. “Everybody gets a choice.”