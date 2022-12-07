 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bankers foresee another interest rate increase by RBI in February as central bank pursues battle against inflation

Jinit Parmar
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is seen to have kept the door open for a possible interest rate increase in its next policy review

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have kept the door open for another increase in its key policy rate after hiking it by 35 basis points on December 7, bankers and economists said. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate, at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, to 6.25 percent from 5.9 percent in its last policy review of 2022.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI will keep an Arjuna-like eye on inflation in a statement that stressed the central bank could not turn complacent in the fight against rising prices.

Bankers said the RBI may hike the repo rate by another 25 or 35 basis points in its February policy.

“I think the governor has kept the door open for a possible rate hike in the next policy and perhaps that will depend on what the Fed does and other global events,” said Keky Mistry, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

To be sure, the moderation in the rate hike from 50 basis points in the previous policy announcement to 35 basis points had been largely expected. The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 2.25 percentage points so far starting in May.