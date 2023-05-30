Bankers expect RBI to take steps to curb evergreening of loan

On 29 May, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there were cases found among banks where innovative ways were used to conceal the real status of stressed loans.

After Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said some banks were continuing to evergreen loans concealing the true status of stressed loans – bankers agreed that the central bank may have issued a timely warning against such practices.

Some experts said the RBI may be preparing tighter rules to curb the evergreening of loans, where banks adopt various ways to avoid disclosing loans as stressed on their books.

The RBI clamped down on banks in 2015 by initiating an asset quality review after observing a rampant evergreening of loans. This exercise forced banks to disclose all the hidden bad loans on their books.

The review revealed a high incidence of non-performing assets (NPAs) in banks, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad told parliament on March 20, 2023. As a result, banks initiated transparent recognition, reclassified standard restructured advances as NPAs and provided for expected losses on such advances, the minister said.

The RBI has found some cases of banks working on evergreening their stressed loans, Das said on May 29.

Fresh regulations

Experts said the RBI may come out with a fresh framework or new guidelines on stressed loans.

“The central bank, after highlighting the issues, may think of a something new around evergreen loans,” said Chandan Sinha, a former RBI executive director.

“The apex bank can work on a framework to help in recognising the type of stressed loans which are used in the evergreening process,” said Ashvin Parekh, managing director of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services. Parekh said the RBI may look for a framework to keep an eye on the growing banking sector.

“The banking sector showed record growth. Now, a framework can help in recognising the type of loans that could lead to stress for banks,” said Parikh.

“The banking sector has performed well. Let’s see what the apex bank has to do on evergreening of loans,” said Shekhar Bhandari, president of global transaction banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Banks admit evergreening

Banks agreed that some lenders have been evergreening loans, although the practice has come down over the years. They said the RBI has sounded out a warning.

“This may be happening with small-ticket loans, but not large loans. On small-ticket loans, some banks typically do adjustments, but this isn’t possible for big-ticket loans. That the RBI governor has said this, banks should be even more watchful,” said a top official at a leading Mumbai-based bank.

“This was rampant earlier and some banks are still doing this. It is a kind of warning from the RBI. The message is that while you all (banks) are doing well, don’t make the mistakes of the past. People tend to make mistakes during good times,” said the CEO of a private bank who asked not to be identified.

An executive director of a private bank said on condition of anonymity that banks have been cautious with lending to sensitive sectors.

“The RBI has had a strong framework and control over aggressive lending of some banks. But only time can say what the central bank can do,” the executive said.

How evergreening works

Evergreening of loans is also known as revolving credit due to its nature of working. This is done when banks advance additional funds to borrowers to keep their old loans standard.

This method of granting a new loan to prevent a default is generally used to hide NPAs. A loan becomes an NPA if there interest or the principal amount is not paid for 90 days.

Das, in his speech to private banks on May 29, highlighted that during the RBI's supervisory process, it found certain instances where innovative ways were used to conceal the real status of stressed loans.

“Such methods include bringing two lenders together to evergreen each other’s loans by sale and buyback of loans or debt instruments; good borrowers being persuaded to enter into structured deals with a stressed borrower to conceal the stress,” said Das. “We have also come across a few examples where one method of evergreening, after being pointed out by the regulator, was replaced by another method.”

Das said he had mentioned these instances to sensitise lenders about keeping a watch for such practices.

“Such practices beg the question as to whose interest such smart methods serve,” he said.

Why now?

The governor’s speech on evergreening of loans comes in the backdrop of aggressive loan growth by banks, experts said. Bank lending grew by over 15 percent in FY23 and similar growth is likely this financial year as well.

Gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks declined to 4.5 percent in December from 6.5 percent a year earlier, the RBI said in a bulletin on April 21. The country’s largest lenders including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda reported record annual profit.

Experts said banks have been lending adventurously and aggressively to unsecured borrowers, which the central bank has been watching closely.