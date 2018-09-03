App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

BankBazaar expands global footprint with Australian foray

Currently, the company has overseas operations in Singapore and Malaysia which contribute to around 10 percent of its business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BankBazaar.com will foray into Australia by the end of this fiscal as part of expanding its overseas business, Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar said.

It is an online marketplace that provide customers with an option to choose from different range of financial products such as loans, credit cards or any other personal finance products, which are been offered by a large number of banks and financial services companies on a single platform.

"By the end of this fiscal, we are going to launch our business in Australia. We look for markets where we can scale up quickly and Australia is one such place," Shetty said.

Currently, the company has overseas operations in Singapore and Malaysia which contribute to around 10 percent of its business.

The company is eyeing a 100 percent growth in its revenues in the current fiscal. In the last fiscal ended March, it had witnessed 91 percent rise in its turnover, he added.

Being a company running on digital platform, he said BankBazaar is seeing a tremendous growth due to mobile internet.

Currently, consumers can avail as many as 16 financial products from BankBazaar.com, including credit card, debit card, insurance and mutual funds as well as home loans.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 08:23 pm

tags #Australia #Business #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.