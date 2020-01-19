App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank unions call two-day strike from January 31

According to the convener of UFBU, Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, a letter in this regard has already been sent to the chairman of Indian Banks' Association, Secretary Department of Financial Services and Chief Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, has given a call for a two-day strike beginning January 31. It has also called strike a three-day strike from March 11, and if the demands are not met, the UFBU has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020.

So, the bank unions are planning basically to observe strike in three phases.

According to the convener of UFBU, Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, a letter in this regard has already been sent to the chairman of Indian Banks' Association, Secretary Department of Financial Services and Chief Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour.

Close

Speaking to PTI, Bandlish said the decision to go on a strike was taken as our demands of wage revision settlement at 20 per cent on payslip, five-day banking, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scraping of new pension scheme etc have been lying pending since long.

He said that there are 12 demands sent to the government.

The UFBU comprises unions like All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank offices confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 19, 2020 04:41 pm

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.