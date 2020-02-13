Bank strike alert: Services may take hit for 6 consecutive days in March

In what could be inconvenient for customers, bank employee unions have called for a three-day strike in March - the third such strike in 2020 alone.

The Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) have called for a strike from March 11-13, Business Today reported.

The strike this time has been called as in the latest round of talks, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) failed to meet unions' demands. An improved offer of 12.5 percent hike was rejected, with unions demanding a 20 percent hike on employees' payslip components, the publication said.

For customers, the strike would mean six consecutive days of disruption in services since it comes right before the second Saturday of the month, a holiday for banks. In addition, March 10 is also a holiday on account of Holi. Thus, services would take a hit from March 10-15.

Previously, bank employees had participated in the Bharat Bandh held on January 8 and the two-day strike on January 31 and February 1.