App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank strike alert: Services may take hit for 6 consecutive days in March

Bank employee unions have called for a three-day strike in March - the third such strike in 2020 alone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In what could be inconvenient for customers, bank employee unions have called for a three-day strike in March - the third such strike in 2020 alone.

The Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) have called for a strike from March 11-13, Business Today reported.

The strike this time has been called as in the latest round of talks, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) failed to meet unions' demands. An improved offer of 12.5 percent hike was rejected, with unions demanding a 20 percent hike on employees' payslip components, the publication said.

Close

For customers, the strike would mean six consecutive days of disruption in services since it comes right before the second Saturday of the month, a holiday for banks.  In addition, March 10 is also a holiday on account of Holi. Thus, services would take a hit from March 10-15.

related news

Previously, bank employees had participated in the Bharat Bandh held on January 8 and the two-day strike on January 31 and February 1.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Banks #Business #India #Strike

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.