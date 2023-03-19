 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank panic raises specter of 2008, may bring lasting change

Reuters
Mar 19, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

In the space of a week, two US banks have collapsed, Credit Suisse Group AG needed a lifeline from the Swiss and America’s biggest banks agreed to deposit $30 billion in another ailing firm, First Republic, in a bid to boost confidence.

Customers line up outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters, prior to it opening, in Santa Clara, California, US, on March 13. REUTERS

The lightning speed at which the banking industry descended into turmoil has shaken global markets and governments, reviving eerie memories of the financial crisis. Like 2008, the effects may be long-lasting.

Evoking recollections of the frenzied weekend deals to rescue banks in the 2008 financial crisis, the turmoil prompted monumental action from the US Federal Reserve, US Treasury and the private sector. Similar to 2008, the initial panic does not seem to have been quelled.

“It does not make any sense after the actions of the FDIC and the Fed and the Treasury (last) Sunday, that people are still worried about their banks,” said Randal Quarles, the former top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve. He now faces renewed criticism over his agenda at the Fed, where he oversaw efforts to reduce regulations on regional banks.