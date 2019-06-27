App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Maharasthra to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr equity capital

The decision was taken at the bank's annual general meeting held on June 27, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra June 27 said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore equity capital through various modes, including follow-on public offer or preferential issuance of shares.

The decision was taken at the bank's annual general meeting held on June 27, 2019.

A resolution was passed by shareholders for raising of equity capital by follow on public offer/rights issue/qualified institutional placement/preferential issue, aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore including share premium, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The bank said it will also set-off the accumulated losses as of March 31, 2019.

Bank of Maharashtra's net loss ballooned to Rs 4,784 crore in fiscal ended March 2019 as compared with Rs 1,146 crore in the preceding financial year.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #Business #Market news

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.