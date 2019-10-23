App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bank of Maharashtra's exposure to DHFL is Rs 550 crore, says CEO RS Rajeev

Sixty percent of Bank of Maharashtra's total exposure of Rs 12,000 crore is to HFCs while about Rs 400 crore is exposed to microfinance institutions

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Maharashtra's total exposure to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is around Rs 12,000 crore, said RS Rajeev, managing director and CEO of the bank.

60 percent of the Rs 12,000 crore is exposed to HFCs while about Rs 400 crore is exposed to microfinance institutions (MFIs), said Rajeev.

However, Rajeev said that there is no scope of slippages further as barring "these one-two accounts in NBFC, most of the accounts are AA and above". He said that exposure to real estate companies stands at Rs 2,200 crore.

Close

According to him, the lender's exposure to Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) currently stands at Rs 550 crore. "They have made the payments. The exposure is around Rs 550 crore. Two days back, they have made payment. Now only one instalment is pending.”

related news

Elaborating on the Q2 numbers, he explained, “Asset quality has improved a lot and the main focus was given for the slippages. The previous quarter, the slippages rate was very high and this time, the slippages have come down to Rs 602 crore as against Rs 1,700 crore during Q1. The main reason was there are certain structural changes we have made in case of monitoring of the accounts, in case of all retail verticals."

 

Source: CNBC-TV18

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.