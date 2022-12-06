Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 348 crore via 10-year Basel-III Tier-II bonds

Bank of Maharashtra has raised Rs 348 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds maturing in 10 years at 8 percent coupon rate, an arranger said.

The bonds have a call option of 5-year. A call option in bonds gives the issuer of the bond the option to call back the bond before its maturity by paying back the principal amount.

"Bank of Maharashtra Tier II bonds' system generated cut-off was Rs 200 crore at 7.99 percent and Rs 723 crore at 8.50 percent," said an arranger close to the issue.

The funds being raised by the bank through this issue are not meant for financing any particular project. Bank of Maharashtra shall utilize the proceeds of the issue for its regular business activities, it said in a term sheet.

The lender had planned to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, which included Rs 800 crore in greenshoe through 10-year Basel-III Tier-II bonds.

The bonds have been rated 'AA+' with 'Stable' outlook by Acuité Ratings & Research and Infomerics Valuation and Rating. It have a pay in date of December 7. In the past few months, the credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, which led banks to raise funds from the market through various instruments. Credit growth accelerated to 17.2 percent during the July-September quarter from 14.2 percent a quarter ago and aggregate deposits growth stood at 9.8 percent year-on-year in September 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Moneycontrol News

