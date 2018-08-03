App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 loss nearly trebles to Rs 1,119 cr as NPAs spike

The interest income was down 4 percent to Rs 2,640.55 crore from Rs 2,744.89 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Maharashtra's June quarter net loss nearly trebled to Rs 1,119 crore as bad loans spiked, resulting into higher provisioning coverage. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income during the reported quarter fell to Rs 2,987.10 crore as against Rs 3,209.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The interest income was down 4 percent to Rs 2,640.55 crore from Rs 2,744.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) worsened to 21.18 percent of the gross advances by June-end 2018 against 18.59 percent by June last year.

related news

In value terms, gross bad loans or NPAs were at Rs 17,800.30 crore by the end of the quarter as compared to Rs 18,049.23 crore by June 2017.

Net NPAs however fell to 12.20 percent of net advances (Rs 9,195.01 crore) from 12.48 percent (Rs 11,259.04 crore) in year-ago June quarter.

Provisioning for NPAs also increased to Rs 1,510.10 crore from Rs 1,157.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall provisions and contingencies were Rs 1,632.88 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,151.60 crore in the year-ago period.

The return on assets further fell to (-) Rs 2.83 for the quarter from (-) Rs 1.03 a year ago.

Total assets of the bank were down at Rs 1,51,045.11 crore as on June 30, 2018 from Rs 1,53,739.59 crore.

Stock of the bank traded 2.45 percent down at Rs 13.13 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #Business #Results

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.