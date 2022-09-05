Bank of Maharashtra organises loan outreach programme; sanctions more than Rs 1,000 crore

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has organised a credit outreach programme under which it has sanctioned loans worth about Rs 1,000 crore. Loan sanction letters were distributed to the beneficiaries by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday at Pune, BoM said in a statement.

The secretary also visited self help group stalls at the event and interacted with the members, it said. He urged the bank to devise various banking products and services keeping the needs of customers at the centre, and considering customer satisfaction as top priority.

He highlighted the growing importance of digital banking channels. Speaking at the event, BoM Managing Director A S Rajeev said "the outreach programmes have become synonymous with our lending to retail, agriculture, the MSME sector and the bank's pivotal journey of financial inclusion, giving fillip to our efforts to serve the unserved and underserved."

The bank is committed to lending under various flagship schemes and facilitating various social security schemes of Government of India, and will continue its efforts to deliver more through digitization, he said.

Earlier in the day, the secretary reviewed the performance of the bank where the top management led by the managing director, executive directors A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey gave a comprehensive presentation about the business so far and the roadmap ahead.