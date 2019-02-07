App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Maharashtra lowers lending rate by 5 bps

The rate cut is only for the loans with six-months tenor, while it has been left unchanged in four other time categories including the one-year MCLR.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Within hours of the RBI cutting its key rates by 25 bps, state-run Bank of Maharashtra, which is under the PCA framework, Thursday announced a 0.05 percent cut in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate.

The rate cut is only for the loans with six-months tenor, while it has been left unchanged in four other time categories including the one-year MCLR.

Under the revised rate structure effective imemdiately, the Pune-headquartered lender will charge 8.55 percent for a six month loans, an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank cut its repo rate at which it lends to the system by 0.25 percent to 6.25 percent in a policy which has been termed as pro-growth.

Governor Shaktikanta Das had said he will speak to bankers to ensure a quicker and better transmission of the policy rates in a meeting scheduled to take place in two-three weeks.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #Business

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.