172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bank-of-maharashtra-indian-overseas-bank-slash-mclr-by-up-to-10-bps-5810481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank slash MCLR by up to 10 bps

Its peer Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) also said it will cut its MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors effective September 10.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Maharashtra has slashed its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points for select tenors effective Monday.

Close

Its peer Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) also said it will cut its MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors effective September 10.

Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its one-year and six-month MCLR to 7.30 percent (from 7.40 percent) and 7.25 percent (from 7.30 percent) respectively, it said in a release.

For overnight, one-month and three-month tenors, the Pune-based lender's MCLRs have been revised to 6.80 percent, 7 percent and 7.20 percent respectively.

In a filing to exchanges, IOB said its one-year MCLR has been revised to 7.55 percent from 7.65 percent , effective September 10.

Three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.45 percent from 7.55 percent.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #basis points #Business #Companies #Indian Overseas Bank #MCLR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.