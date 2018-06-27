App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Maharashtra CEO Marathe granted bail in DS Kulkarni case

Marathe was arrested for allegedly misusing his power to sanction loans to shell companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Marathe has been granted bail by the Pune sessions court, after being arrested for extending fraudulent loans to Pune-based DSK Group.

The bail was granted on the condition of a Rs 50,000 deposit. Hearings for the other bank officials, who were arrested earlier this month in connection with the case, are scheduled to be held on Thursday.

On June 21, Marathe along with five others, had been arrested for extending fraudulent loans to Pune-based DSK Group.

Marathe was arrested for allegedly misusing his power to sanction loans to shell companies. The bank had given a loan on the same property three or four times.

Besides Marathe, BoM Executive Director Rajendra Gupta, DSK chartered accountant Sunil Ghatpande and DSK VP-Engineering Department Rajiv Newaskar were also arrested from Pune, while ex-CMD Sushil Muhnoot was arrested from Jaipur. The bank's Zonal Manager Nityanand Deshpande was arrested from Ahmedabad.

According to a police statement, the bank officers colluded with DS Kulkarni Developers and misused their authority to sanction and disburse a loan that could be siphoned off later.

Marathe was appointed as the MD and CEO of the bank in September 2016, while Gupta was appointed executive director in December 2013.

On June 22, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had come out in support of BoM's top officials.

The IBA met with top officials from public sector banks, private sector banks and foreign lenders and decided to seek the Finance Ministry's intervention over the sudden arrests.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:37 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #banking #Business #Companies #Legal

