Bank of Maharashtra board to consider fundraising of Rs 7,500 crore on April 24

Bank of Maharashtra on April 19 informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors will consider fundraising of up to Rs 7,500 crore in the meeting scheduled on April 24.

The options which the board will explore for raising the targeted amount of fund includes follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential issue or “any other mode or combination of thereof”, the regulatory filing stated.

The board will also consider the option of raising capital “through an issue of BASEL III or such other securities”, it further said.

The development comes days after the Pune-headquartered lender while sharing its quarterly business update, said it posted a credit growth of 29.59 percent at Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the January-March period.

The bank’s total advances and deposits increased by 21.28 percent to Rs 4.09 lakh crore in Q4FY23, as against Rs 3.37 lakh crore clocked in the year-ago period.

While the financial results of the fourth quarter are awaited, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 775 crore in the third quarter, which was more than double as compared to Rs 324.6 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's net interest income had increased by nearly 30 percent on-year to Rs 1,979.6 crore.

In the trading session on April 19, the shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled at Rs 28.58 apiece, which was 0.8 percent higher against the previous day's close.