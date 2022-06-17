 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Japan maintains stimulus at ultra-low rates, dovish policy guidance

Reuters
Jun 17, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

The central bank also said it would offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25% every business day, repeating the guidance on market operations it made in April.

The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels, signaling its resolve to focus on supporting the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%. The decision was made by a 8-1 vote.

first published: Jun 17, 2022 08:59 am
