English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bank of Japan maintains stimulus at ultra-low rates, dovish policy guidance

    The central bank also said it would offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25% every business day, repeating the guidance on market operations it made in April.

    Reuters
    June 17, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Bank of Japan. (Image: Reuters

    Bank of Japan. (Image: Reuters

    The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels, signaling its resolve to focus on supporting the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The central bank also said it would offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25% every business day, repeating the guidance on market operations it made in April.

    As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%. The decision was made by a 8-1 vote.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Bank of Japan #Bank of Japan (BoJ) #BOJ (Bank of Japan) #dovish stance
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.