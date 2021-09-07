MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of India ties-up with MAS Financial Services for co-lending

The tie-up comes on the occasion of the bank’s 116th Foundation Day.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday said it has entered into a co-lending arrangement with MAS Financial Services for MSME loans.

The tie-up comes on the occasion of the bank’s 116th Foundation Day.

Co-lending was introduced by the RBI to increase the credit flow to the unserved and underserved sector by utilising the nimble-footed NBFC coverage to the informal sector.

BOI will leverage the reach of NBFC to build an MSME portfolio, Atanu Kumar Das, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India said in a release.

Celebrating Foundation Day across all its 10 national banking group (NBG) offices, 59 zonal offices, 5,084 domestic and 23 overseas branches, and 5,323 ATMs, Das expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders.

Close

The bank marked the special occasion by celebrating ’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and pledged to continue serving the nation and its citizens.

On the occasion, the bank unveiled various new schemes for farmers and undertook several initiatives, such as tree plantation, extending financial help to 8,718 girl children towards their education and customer outreach programmes, among others.
PTI
Tags: #Bank Of India #Business #Companies #MAS Financial Services
first published: Sep 7, 2021 01:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.