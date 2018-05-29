Bank of India shares tank over 6% on Q4 loss

Shares of Bank of India today tumbled over 6 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss to Rs 3,969.27 crore in the March quarter. The stock dropped 5.80 percent to end at Rs 101.60 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 6.25 percent to Rs 101.10.

On NSE, shares of the company declined 6.17 percent to close at Rs 101.10.

The company's market valuation was eroded by Rs 1,089.34 crore to Rs 17,708.66 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 15 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Bank of India yesterday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 3,969.27 crore in the March quarter due to higher provisioning for mounting bad loans.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 1,045.54 crore for the January-March period of the preceding fiscal, 2016-17.

In the previous quarter, October-December, of 2017-18 the loss was at Rs 2,341.20 crore.

The bank's asset quality worsened as on March 31, 2018. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hit 16.58 percent of the gross advances, as against 13.22 percent by end March 2017, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net NPAs rose to 8.26 percent, as against 6.90 percent.