English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bank of India refers over 3 lakh cases involving Rs 5,700 crore to National Lok Adalat

    The lender participated in the first National Lok Adalat of 2022 organised on March 12 by the Legal Services Authorities across the country, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-run Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday said it has referred 3,20,116 cases amounting to Rs 5,700.16 crore to National Lok Adalat conducted on March 12, 2022.

    Of these, 12,224 cases were settled involving an amount of Rs 102.53 crore, the bank said in a release.

    "An amount of Rs 23.76 crore have been recovered upfront on March 12, 2022. Efforts are on to recover the balance of compromised amount within the time frame stipulated in the award,” the bank said adding that due consideration was given to Covid-affected customers while arriving at settlement terms.

    The lender participated in the first National Lok Adalat of 2022 organised on March 12 by the Legal Services Authorities across the country, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

    National Lok Adalats, which are conducted across the country, offer an Alternative Dispute Resolution platform where cases are disposed on the basis of amicable settlement without any expense on the part of litigants and it is free of cost.

    Close

    It is a speedy method of bringing litigating parties on the same side, saving them from the rigours of trial / adjudication which is generally time consuming, complex and costly.

    Besides, Lok Adalats reduce the burden on arrears of the court disposal of long pending litigation between the parties.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of India #Business #National Lok Adalat
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 07:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.