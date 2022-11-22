Bank of India appoints Subrat Kumar as executive director

State-owned Bank of India appointed Subrat Kumar as executive director with effect from November 21, the lender said in a release.

In his long stint in the banking industry, Kumar gained extensive experience in all facets of operational and strategic banking, with a focus on treasury and investment banking, risk management, credit monitoring and corporate banking.

He has over 27 years of experience in commercial banks and asset management companies. "He was successful in his roles as regional head for Patna, head of treasury management, audit ad inspection, credit monitoring, and corporate credit. He also served as the bank's chief risk officer (eVB) and chief financial officer (CFO)," the release said.

He also served on the boards of Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and BoB Capital Markets Ltd.