Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank of India looks to divest insurance joint venture stake worth about $160 million

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
State-run Bank of India Ltd on April 5 offered to sell a 25 percent stake in its joint venture company with Union Bank Of India Ltd and Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc for up to 11.06 billion rupees ($159.87 million).

Bank of India is looking to sell 64.9 million shares, or 25.02 percent stake, in Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd at a floor price of 170.50 per share, it said in a filing.

Bank of India has a 28.96 percent stake in the joint venture, while Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life owns 25.10 percent and 45.94 percent, respectively.
