Bank of India: Four key takeaways from third-quarter earnings results

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

The bank reported a 12 percent year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 1,151 crore.

Bank of India (BOI) on January 17 announced its results for the quarter ended December 2022. The bank reported double-digit growth in net profit and healthy asset quality figures.

Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Increase in net profit

The lender recorded a net profit of Rs 1,151 crore, up by 12 percent from last year. Net interest income (NII) rose 64 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,596 crore.

The bank recorded a 74 percent YoY jump in operating profit at Rs 3,652 crore over Rs 2,096 crore a year ago.

Asset quality marginally improves