Bank of India: Four key takeaways from third-quarter earnings results

Bank of India (BOI) on January 17 announced its results for the quarter ended December 2022. The bank reported double-digit growth in net profit and healthy asset quality figures.

Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Increase in net profit

The lender recorded a net profit of Rs 1,151 crore, up by 12 percent from last year. Net interest income (NII) rose 64 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,596 crore.

The bank recorded a 74 percent YoY jump in operating profit at Rs 3,652 crore over Rs 2,096 crore a year ago.

Asset quality marginally improves

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at 7.66 percent, was down by 2.8 percent YoY. The lender’s net NPA ratio stood at 1.61 percent, down by 1.05 percent YoY.

Sequentially, the GNPA declined by 7.45 percent in December 2022 to Rs 38,885 crore from Rs 42,014 crore in September 2022. The NNPA declined 13.47 percent to Rs 7,646 crore from Rs 8,836 crore.

Global business improves across sectors

For the quarter ended December 2022, BOI’s global business increased by 9.52 percent YoY to Rs 11.6 lakh crore. Its global deposits increased by 4.91 percent YoY to Rs 6.5 lakh crore.

Global advances increased by 16.08 percent YoY to Rs. 5.1 lakh crore from Rs 4.3 lakh crore last year.

Marginal deposit growth

The lender recorded a marginal 2.08 percent YoY growth in its domestic deposits at Rs 5.6 lakh crore.

Domestic Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) went up by 3.70 percent YoY to Rs 2.5 lakh crore during the third quarter.