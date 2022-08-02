Bank of India expects gross NPA ratio below 8 percent by March, says MD

Bank of India expects its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio to drop below 8 percent by March 2023, the state-run lender’s managing director and chief executive officer Atanu Kumar Das said on August 2.

“The guidance for asset quality is to have gross NPA ratio of less than 8 percent as on March 2023,” Das told reporters at a virtual press briefing after April-June results. “I presume we are on the right track and we are confident that we should be able to bring it below 8 percent by March 2023.”

Das said the bank set a target to recover bad loans worth a minimum of Rs 2,500 crore per quarter, which would include write-offs, if any. For the remainder of the year, the bank was expecting cash recoveries worth Rs 1,600 and write-offs worth Rs 1,400 crore, he said.

For the April-June quarter, Bank of India’s gross NPA ratio stood at 9.30 percent, down from 13.51 percent last year and 9.98 percent in the quarter-ended March. The net NPA ratio was at 2.21 percent, down from 2.34 percent in the previous quarter.

Most banks have reported an improvement in asset quality in the first quarter of FY23. Banks are just about recovering from the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdowns.

Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News

NIM outlook

In a rising interest rate scenario, banks’ net interest margins (NIM) are expected to edge higher. Bank of India’s domestic NIM stood at 2.88 percent in the April-June quarter, while overseas NIM was at 0.98 percent. The global NIM was at 2.55 percent.

“In times when there are policy rate movements, to us, global NIM at 2.55 percent looks much less primarily on account of asset composition between domestic and overseas,” Das said.

“Our plan is to orient our loan growth more towards the domestic arena where there are high-ending avenues and give a push to corporates,” Das added. “Because of interest rate pricing, our NIM for FY23, we would like to take it to 2.75 percent and as far as domestic NIM is concerned, we will strive hard to take it beyond 3 percent.”

In terms of capital raising, the bank has the board's approval to raise Rs 2,500 crore through various combinations. The bank would take a call soon after finalising the second quarter results, Das said.

Q1 results

Bank of India’s net profit fell 22 percent year on year in the April-June quarter to Rs 561.49 crore due to a sharp fall in other income. Other income fell to Rs 1,151.7 crore, down from Rs 2,320 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, largely due to losses in treasury operations.

The bank reported a loss of Rs 148 crore in treasury income amid a rise in government bond yields.

Provisions for NPAs jumped 49 percent on year to Rs 1,304 crore from Rs 873 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 29 percent to Rs 4,072 crore in the reporting quarter.