App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR rates by up to 20 bps

The move comes hours after the larger peer State Bank of India announced 10 bps reduction to 9.90 percent in its one-year MCLR or marginal cost-based lending rates-based loan pricing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of India on December 9 revised its one-year MCLR-based lending rates by up to 20 basis points across various tenors, effective Tuesday.

The move comes hours after the larger peer State Bank of India announced 10 bps reduction to 9.90 percent in its one-year MCLR or marginal cost-based lending rates-based loan pricing.

This makes the SBI rates the cheapest and this is the eighth consecutive lending rate reduction by the largest lender since the beginning of the fiscal.

Close

The city-based lender has reduced its MCLR for overnight rates by 20 bps while for other tenors the cut is 10 basis points, a bank statement said, adding the overnight rates will stand at 7.75 percent.

related news

The new one-year MCLR is fixed at 8.20 percent as against 8.30 percent.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 10:12 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Business

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.