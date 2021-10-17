MARKET NEWS

Bank of India cuts home, vehicle loan rates

With this cut, the interest rate on home loans starts at 6.50 percent against earlier 6.85 percent, and at 6.85 percent against 7.35 percent prior on vehicle loans, the bank said in a release.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Representative Image.

 
 
State-run Bank of India on Sunday announced a cut in its interest rates on home and vehicle loans by 35 basis point and 50 basis points, respectively.

With this cut, the interest rate on home loans starts at 6.50 percent against earlier 6.85 percent, and at 6.85 percent against 7.35 percent prior on vehicle loans, the bank said in a release.

This special rate, which is effective from October 18, 2021, till December 31, 2021, is available for customers applying for fresh loans and also for those seeking transfer of loans, it said.

The lender said it has also waived processing charges for both home and vehicle loans till December 31, 2021.
PTI
first published: Oct 17, 2021 03:09 pm

