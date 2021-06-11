MARKET NEWS

Bank of India allots shares to govt for Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion

PTI
June 11, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
State-owned Bank of India on Friday said it has allotted preference shares to the government for Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion.

The bank has allotted 42,11,70,854 fresh equity shares of Rs 10 each to the government (promoter) at Rs 71.23 per share, amounting to Rs 3,000 crore through preference issue, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the bank closed 0.37 per cent up at Rs 80.45 apiece on BSE.
