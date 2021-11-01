MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via Basel III bonds

The capital raising committee of the bank in a meeting on November 1, 2021 approved the issuance of Basel III compliant additional tier I/II bonds.

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches.

The capital raising committee of the bank in a meeting on November 1, 2021 approved the issuance of Basel III compliant additional tier I/II bonds.

The bonds are to be issued for aggregate total issue size of Rs 3,000 crore in single or multiple tranches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Close
Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 99.30 apiece on BSE, up 1.85 per cent from previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Business
first published: Nov 1, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.