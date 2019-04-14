App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda to hire consultancy firm to evaluate board performance

The selected firm will have to complete the assignment within 6-8 weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda, which has become the country's second largest bank by merging Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself, will undertake evaluation of its board and has invited bids from consultancy firms by early-May. Bank of Baroda (BoB) seeks to appoint an advisory firm for 'Review of Board Evaluation', the public sector bank said in a request for proposal (RFP) document.

"Bank of Baroda has decided to engage a consultancy firm to conduct an independent review of the overall evaluation and effectiveness of the bank's board. The review would provide an opportunity to align and prioritise the board's focus on critical issues," the RFP said.

BoB said the outcome of the review would also help it enhance the board's overall effectiveness through improved dynamics and strengthened processes.

Enlisting the tasks for the consultancy firm, the lender said it will have to conduct in-depth interviews with individual board members through in-person meetings, analyse findings and share preliminary feedback with select members of the board and to conduct a board alignment workshop.

related news

The firm will also be tasked to define the 'Board Vision' as an outcome of the board alignment workshop, agree on the 'Action Plan for the Board' as well as evaluation of independent directors.

The selected firm will have to complete the assignment within 6-8 weeks.

Last date of submission of RFP response is May 2.

There is a guidance note on board evaluation for listed companies by market regulator Sebi in India.

According to the Sebi note, the broad contours are intended for evaluation of the performance of the board, evaluation of the board as a whole, individual directors (including independent directors and chairperson) and various committees of the board.

The provisions also specify responsibilities of various persons and committees for conduct of such evaluation and certain disclosure requirements as a part of the listed entity's corporate governance obligations, according to Sebi.

The concept of Board evaluation in India is at a nascent stage. Sebi has studied the practices of board evaluation prevalent among listed entities in India.

An analysis has also been done of the global practices in various jurisdictions such as regulatory requirements, best practices, internal versus external evaluation, and disclosure requirements.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

UP Brass Industry's Sheen Dulls, Artisans and Traders Count GST, Note ...

Congress Raises Doubts over 'Suspicious Black Trunk' in PM Modi's Heli ...

Chinese GP: Lewis Hamilton Wins Formula One’s 1000th Race, Mercedes ...

India's Financial Probe Agency Faces Staff Crunch; May Hit 2020 Global ...

Chandrababu Naidu Leads Opposition Offensive Against EVMs, Demands 50% ...

New York's Times Square Inundates With Sikh Culture as Thousands Gathe ...

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of Appeasing Upper Castes with EWS, Leaving ...

Sending Out ‘Anti-dynastic’ Message, BJP Minister Offers to Resign ...

US Tax Man Will Keep Account of British Royal Baby's Gifts. Reason: Du ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha election could reshape party system, but crucial question is ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before your watch begins, a comprehensive re ...

India's history of hate needs retelling; secular paradigm has its own ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Brexit crisis reveals flaws in UK's political system as lawmakers stru ...

Premier League: Spotlight on Mo Salah, Eden Hazard ahead of Liverpool- ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook ema ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.