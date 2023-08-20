Bank of Baroda to auction actor Sunny Deol's Juhu property to recover Rs 56-crore loan

Sunny Deol Instagram

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for auctioning his villa in Mumbai’s Juhu citing non-payment of dues amounting to nearly Rs 56 crore.

In a notice published in a national newspaper on August 19, 2023, BoB said the villa will be e-auctioned on September 25 due to non-payment. As per the notice, Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, is the borrower and guarantor of the loan and has allegedly failed to pay the amount to the bank on time.

According to the rules, a loan becomes a non-performing asset (NPA) if there is no repayment of interest and principal for a period of 90 days. Banks need to set aside money to cover likely losses from such loans and they typically auction such properties to recover the amount.

"The loan was taken for the purpose of film financing in 2016, and it is an NPA since last year December 2022," said a person familiar with the matter speaking on condition of anonymity.

An email sent to BoB for official response did not elicit any response till the time of filing this copy. Moneycontrol couldn’t immediately reach out to Deols for a comment.

The development comes in the backdrop of a recent mega release of Deol’s movie. ”Gadar 2”, starring him and Ameesha Patel, which has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office on August 19.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster ”Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11. In a press note, the makers claimed the film has ”soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film”, especially in territories like Punjab.

In response to a query, Sunny Deol's representative said "We are in process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same."