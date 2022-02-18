English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bank of Baroda subscribes to 99,000 shares of IDRCL

    The bank said the shares are to be subscribed at Rs 10 per equity share.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Public sector Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has subscribed to 99,000 shares of asset reconstruction company India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL). The acquisition is subject to execution of investment agreement.

    "Bank of Baroda has subscribed to 99,000 shares of India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL)," the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank further said its equity stake of 12.30 per cent in IDRCL will be reduced to 9.90 per cent by March 31, 2022.

    The bank said the shares are to be subscribed at Rs 10 per equity share. IDRCL is yet to become operational. As an asset management company, it will manage the asset and engage market professionals and turnaround experts for debt resolution.

    Public sector banks and public financial institutions will hold a maximum of 49 per cent stake in IDRCL and the rest will be with private sector banks.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Business
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 08:45 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.