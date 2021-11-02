Bank of Baroda signs MoU with NeML, becomes 'clearing bank' for handling financial transactions

Bank of Baroda

India’s premium public sector bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), on November 2 announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCDEX e Markets Ltd (NeML), to become a 'clearing bank' for the online, commodities' market place and procurement platform.

The MoU was signed between Bank of Baroda's Deputy General Manager Jagdish Tungaria and NeML's MD & CEO Mrugank Paranjape.

"This tie-up opens up multiple opportunities for both institutions. The bank will partner with agriculture marketing federations and other procurement agencies across the country and increase its presence in agri e-commerce through its wide network across the country," said BoB's Tungaria.

NeML is the leading Indian web-based commodities spot market.

"We welcome Bank of Baroda as our clearing bank partner. The well spread network and technology prowess of Bank of Baroda will help NeML members across the country to further their agriculture businesses," NeML's Paranjape said.

Government of India holds 63.97% stake in the bank, founded by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in July 20, 1908.