MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda signs MoU with NeML, becomes 'clearing bank' for handling financial transactions

The partnership is expected to give the bank access to agriculture marketing federations and to support commodities traders' businesses

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

India’s premium public sector bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), on November 2 announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCDEX e Markets Ltd (NeML), to become a 'clearing bank' for the online, commodities' market place and procurement platform.

The MoU was signed between Bank of Baroda's Deputy General Manager Jagdish Tungaria and NeML's MD & CEO Mrugank Paranjape.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via Basel III bonds

"This tie-up opens up multiple opportunities for both institutions. The bank will partner with agriculture marketing federations and other procurement agencies across the country and increase its presence in agri e-commerce through its wide network across the country," said BoB's Tungaria.

NeML is the leading Indian web-based commodities spot market.

Close

"We welcome Bank of Baroda as our clearing bank partner. The well spread network and technology prowess of Bank of Baroda will help NeML members across the country to further their agriculture businesses," NeML's Paranjape said.

Government of India holds 63.97% stake in the bank, founded by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in July 20, 1908.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #clearing bank #financial transactions #NCDEX e Markets Ltd #NeML
first published: Nov 2, 2021 05:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.