Bank of Baroda rolls back hike in service charges on cash transactions

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) has withdrawn all increases in service charges for cash transactions that were to take effect from November 1.

“All increases in service charges are withdrawn. This is taking into account the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy,” a BoB official told Moneycontrol.

The bank rollback, announced through a circular to all branches, applies to all hiked charges on cash deposits and withdrawals beyond a specified limit. The bank has also withdrawn changes made to cheque book-related service charges.

Other than BoB, private sector lender ICICI Bank, too, had hiked service charges. "Effective November 1, 2020, a convenience fee of Rs 50 per transaction, will be levied on cash deposited in the cash acceptor or recycler machines on bank holidays and between 6 pm and 8 am on working days," ICICI Bank said.

An RBI official, who didn’t want to be named, said these charges needed to be seen in perspective but shouldn’t be too high.

“Banks are commercial entities. They have to recover their cost of providing services and facilities. The charges cannot be usurious,” said the official. “For additional banking services like cash handling on non-bank holidays, through their machines, they may charge a certain amount, which may vary from bank to bank,” said the official. However, for basic banking services, there were no such charges, the official said, adding that the RBI hasn’t made any announcements in the matter.

Earlier, BoB had hiked handling charges —a minimum Rs 50 and a maximum Rs 20,000—for cash transactions beyond certain limits. Prior to that, the bank used to charge a minimum of Rs 10 and a maximum of Rs 10,000.

For cash deposits, after the first three transactions a month, the bank was to charge Rs 50 per transaction from November 1. Earlier, the first five transactions used to be free.

A fee of Rs 150 was to be charged for every cash withdrawal in a month after three transactions from earlier five free withdrawals.

All these changes stand cancelled now.