Bank of Baroda reduces repo-linked rates by 10 bps to 6.75%

Source: Reuters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-run Bank of Baroda announced a 10 basis points reduction in its repo-linked lending rate from 6.85 percent to 6.75 percent, effective from Monday.

With this revision in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR), the lender is offering home loans at a rate starting from 6.75 percent and car loans beginning from 7 percent.

Mortgage loan rates will start at 7.95 percent and education loans at 6.75 percent, the bank said in a statement.

"This reduction in BRLLR makes our loans more affordable for customers. We hope that our efforts towards the digital processes help customers avail quick and smooth loans at the most competitive interest rates, the bank’s General Manager (mortgages and other retail assets) Harshadkumar Solanki said.