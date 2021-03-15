English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda reduces repo-linked rates by 10 bps to 6.75%

With this revision in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR), the lender is offering home loans at a rate starting from 6.75 percent and car loans beginning from 7 percent. Mortgage loan rates will start at 7.95 percent and education loans at 6.75 percent, the bank said in a statement.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Baroda announced a 10 basis points reduction in its repo-linked lending rate from 6.85 percent to 6.75 percent, effective from Monday.

With this revision in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR), the lender is offering home loans at a rate starting from 6.75 percent and car loans beginning from 7 percent.

Mortgage loan rates will start at 7.95 percent and education loans at 6.75 percent, the bank said in a statement.

"This reduction in BRLLR makes our loans more affordable for customers. We hope that our efforts towards the digital processes help customers avail quick and smooth loans at the most competitive interest rates, the bank’s General Manager (mortgages and other retail assets) Harshadkumar Solanki said.
PTI
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #banking #Business
first published: Mar 15, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.