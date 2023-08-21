Bank of Baroda recalls auction notice on Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow

SunnyDeol-

State-owned Bank of Baroda on August 21 said it is withdrawing the notice issued for auctioning of actor Sunny Deol's Juhu bunglaow, citing technical reasons, a day after issuing the notice.

Earlier, the bank had said it plans to auction Deol's property following default on a Rs 56-crore loan.

"Corrigendum to E-auction sale notice dated 19.08.2023 published in the Times of India, Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to sale notice respect of Mr. Ajay sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands withdrawn due to technical reasons," the bank said in fresh notice.

On August 19, 2023, BoB had issued a notice to Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for auctioning his villa in Mumbai’s Juhu citing non-payment of dues amounting to nearly Rs 56 crore.

In a notice published in a national newspaper on August 19, 2023, BoB said the villa will be e-auctioned on September 25 due to non-payment. As per the notice, Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, is the borrower and guarantor of the loan and has allegedly failed to pay the amount to the bank on time.

According to the rules, a loan becomes a non-performing asset (NPA) if there is no repayment of interest and principal for a period of 90 days. Banks need to set aside money to cover likely losses from such loans and they typically auction such properties to recover the amount.

The development comes in the backdrop of a recent mega release of Deol’s movie. ”Gadar 2”, starring him and Ameesha Patel, which has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office on August 19.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster ”Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11. In a press note, the makers claimed the film has ”soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film”, especially in territories like Punjab.