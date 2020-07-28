App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 981 crore through bonds

The bank had on July 24 issued and allotted the "unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up Basel III additional tier-1 perpetual bonds" for an issue size of Rs 981 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 981 crore by issuing additional tier-1 bonds under Basel III norms. The bank had on July 24 issued and allotted the "unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up Basel III additional tier-1 perpetual bonds" for an issue size of Rs 981 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

As many as 18 allottees were issued the bonds, carrying coupon of 8.50 percent, on private placement basis.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and hence are often treated as equity, not debt.

Close

To comply with Basel III capital regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stress on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

The Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The banks were expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

Earlier on July 17, the bank had informed the exchanges about raising Rs 764 crore by issuing Basel III compliant additional tier-1 bonds on private placement basis.

Bank of Baroda stock closed at Rs 46.80 apiece on BSE, up 0.21 percent.
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.