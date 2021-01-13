Bank of Baroda raises Rs 969 crore from bonds

Bank Of Baroda

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon offered on the bond is 8.15 percent.