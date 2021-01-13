MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 969 crore from bonds

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 13, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
Bank Of Baroda

Bank Of Baroda

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has raised over Rs 969 crore through a private placement of bonds.

The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon offered on the bond is 8.15 percent.
PTI
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 13, 2021 05:29 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Auto Industry hopes to hear more on Make in India and Electric Vehicles

Budget 2021 | Auto Industry hopes to hear more on Make in India and Electric Vehicles

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.