Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 920cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

The issue which opened on Thursday and closed the same day, saw a total of 11 allottees through private placement of bonds, the bank said in a BSE filing. A total of 9,200 bonds, aggregating to Rs 920 crore, were issued.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 920 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

The lender has issued and allotted unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up redeemable Basel III compliant tier II bonds on private placement basis, it added.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The banks are expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 03:18 pm

