Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,747cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

A total of 17,470 '8.99 percent unsecured rated listed subordinated fully paid up additional tier I Basel III compliant non-convertible perpetual taxable bonds, Series XI' were allotted to 18 allottees on December 18, 2019, the state-run bank said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,747 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on a private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel III capital regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013 and is expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

Shares of Bank of Baroda traded down 3.42 percent at Rs 98.75 on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 02:17 pm

#Bank Of Baroda #Basel III compliant bonds #Business #Companies

