Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Top four highlights from earnings report

Bank of Baroda's total deposits increased to Rs 10.47 lakh crore.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BOB) on May 16 announced its results for the quarter ending March 2023. The bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 4,775 crore, recording a 168 percent year-on-year rise.

Moneycontrol looks at the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Record quarterly rise in profit

BOB recorded its highest-ever quarterly and annual profit.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the public sector lender recorded a 168 percent rise in net profit to Rs 4,775 crore from Rs 1,779 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Annually, the bank recorded a profit of Rs 14,110 crore, up by 94 percent from Rs 7,272 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and spent, rose 34 percent to Rs 11,525 crore from Rs 8,612 crore YoY.

The net interest margin (NIM) of the lender stood at 3.31 percent compared to 3.03 percent last year.

Deposit growth

The bank’s total deposits increased to Rs 10.47 lakh crore and from Rs 9.27 lakh crore YoY, growing by 13 percent.

Net advances grew from Rs 7.95 lakh crore to Rs 6.84 lakh crore YoY, growing by 16.3 percent.

Asset quality improved

BOB's gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined by 32 percent to Rs 36,764 crore from Rs 54,059 crore on a YoY basis.

The GNPA ratio declined to 3.79 percent for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 from 6.61 percent last year.

The net NPA ratio declined to 0.89 percent from 1.72 percent last year.

Segment advances

The bank's retail advances grew by 26.8 percent driven by growth in auto loan (24 percent), home loan (19.5 percent) and personal loan (101 percent).

The lender's personal, mortgage and education loans grew 101 percent, 18 percent, and 22 percent, respectively.