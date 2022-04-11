 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda Q4 Net Profit Rs. 2,221.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 11, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,862.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 2,221.8 crore (up 1.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 7.7% Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,780.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

