Bank of Baroda plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore by September-end

Government owned-Bank of Baroda (BoB) plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore by the end of July-September quarter to boost capital adequacy and support growth. BoB merged with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank at the start of FY20.

As part of its near-term capital raising plan, BoB will raise Rs 4,500 crore in Additional Tier-1 capital and Rs 1,500 crore via Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS), Executive Director SL Jain said on July 25.

The bank aims to raise capital via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and sale of non-core investments during this fiscal.

Apart from raising funds, the bank is looking to sell under-utilised properties worth Rs 600 crore by December-end.

The move will help boost BoB's capital adequacy ratio that stood at 11.50 percent at the end of the June quarter, lower than 13.42 percent in the March-ended period.

In its first quarter as a merged entity, Bank of Baroda posted a net profit of Rs 710 crore, against a net loss of Rs 49 crore incurred during the April-June quarter last year.

However, its net interest margins (NIMs) fell to 1.45 percent from 1.72 percent in the previous quarter. The bank aims to increase domestic NIMs to 3 percent and global NIMs to 2 percent by end of the current fiscal. It has projected credit growth of 15 percent for 2019-20.