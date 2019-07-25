App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore by September-end

The bank aims to raise capital via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and sale of non-core investments during this fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Government owned-Bank of Baroda (BoB) plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore by the end of July-September quarter to boost capital adequacy and support growth. BoB merged with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank at the start of FY20.


As part of its near-term capital raising plan, BoB will raise Rs 4,500 crore in Additional Tier-1 capital and Rs 1,500 crore via Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS), Executive Director SL Jain said on July 25.


The bank aims to raise capital via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and sale of non-core investments during this fiscal.


Apart from raising funds, the bank is looking to sell under-utilised properties worth Rs 600 crore by December-end.


The move will help boost BoB's capital adequacy ratio that stood at 11.50 percent at the end of the June quarter, lower than 13.42 percent in the March-ended period.


In its first quarter as a merged entity, Bank of Baroda posted a net profit of Rs 710 crore, against a net loss of Rs 49 crore incurred during the April-June quarter last year.

However, its net interest margins (NIMs) fell to 1.45 percent from 1.72 percent in the previous quarter. The bank aims to increase domestic NIMs to 3 percent and global NIMs to 2 percent by end of the current fiscal. It has projected credit growth of 15 percent for 2019-20.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 10:26 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Capital Raising #Q1 #Tier 1

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.