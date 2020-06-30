App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore via bonds

BoB reported a standalone net profit of Rs 506.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, as against Rs 991.37 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it will mop up Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds to fund its growth plans. "...Capital Raising Committee of our bank has today approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in single or multiple tranches," BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, BoB reported a standalone net profit of Rs 506.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, as against Rs 991.37 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:11 pm

