App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda partners CARE Ratings to assess credit quality of SMEs

The biggest challenge for SMEs has been the availability of finance, Care Ratings Executive Director Mehul Pandya said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of Baroda on January 31 said it has signed a pact with Care Ratings to assess credit quality of its small and medium enterprises (SME) customers. The rating agency will evaluate the credit quality of existing and prospective SME customers of the bank.

"Our tie-up with Care Ratings will strengthen the evaluation process and enable growth of the SME lending business," Bank of Baroda Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi said.

The biggest challenge for SMEs has been the availability of finance, Care Ratings Executive Director Mehul Pandya said.

Close

"If they don't receive financial support from banks, they typically tend to fall back on either the promoter's own savings or borrowings from family and friends. We hope that this partnership will help identify businesses that will aid the country's growth story of tomorrow," he said.

related news

Care Ratings will assess the SMEs by processing and analyzing structured, unstructured and new data streams.

It will also indicate the relative creditworthiness of SMEs based on an eight-point scale, where 1 indicates the highest creditworthiness and 8 - poor creditworthiness.

"Increased digitalisation of the economy, the availability of new data sources such as the GST, in addition to traditional financial data and non-traditional data sources, allow for new approach for grading of SMEs. This MoU with Bank of Baroda is a step in this direction," Pandya added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.