English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda launches QIP to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore

The issue size is Rs 4,500 crore with the option to upsize up to an additional Rs 2,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 11:16 PM IST
Bank Of Baroda

Bank Of Baroda

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender Bank of Baroda has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on February 25.

The issue size is Rs 4,500 crore with the option to upsize up to an additional Rs 2,000 crore. The indicative issue price is Rs 81.70 per share, a 9.2 percent discount to the last closing price.

Shares of the lender closed at Rs 89.95 per share on the NSE on February 25.

Bank of Baroda on January 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,159.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The state-owned bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,218.87 crore for the same quarter a year ago.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Banks #markets #QIP
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.