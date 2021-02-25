Bank of Baroda launches QIP to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore

Bank Of Baroda

Private lender Bank of Baroda has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on February 25.

The issue size is Rs 4,500 crore with the option to upsize up to an additional Rs 2,000 crore. The indicative issue price is Rs 81.70 per share, a 9.2 percent discount to the last closing price.

Shares of the lender closed at Rs 89.95 per share on the NSE on February 25.

Bank of Baroda on January 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,159.17 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The state-owned bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,218.87 crore for the same quarter a year ago.